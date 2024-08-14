The Israeli army is systematically abusing Palestinian civilians, as using them human shields during its invasion of besieged Gaza, an investigation by Israel's Haaretz daily has revealed.

According to a report published on Tuesday, this practice is conducted with the knowledge of senior military officials, including the Army Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi.

The investigation, which is based on testimonies from Israeli soldiers and commanders, revealed that Palestinian civilians were usually wearing Israeli army uniforms and many of them were in their 20s, the daily said.

"Most of them are wearing sneakers, not army boots. And their hands are cuffed behind their backs, and their faces are full of fear," it added.

The daily revealed that "random Palestinians have been used by Israeli army units in the Gaza Strip for one purpose: to serve as human shields for soldiers" during Hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's genocidal war on Gaza.

Related Zionist mobs desecrating Al-Aqsa will further escalate tensions: Türkiye

'Our lives are more important than their lives'

The report describes how these civilians are forced to pose as cover for Israeli soldiers during operations and are sent ahead of the soldiers to inspect potentially dangerous areas.

The soldiers involved have reportedly been told that "our lives are more important than their lives," in an attempt to justify the use of Palestinians as human shields to avoid Israeli casualties.

"There is pride in it," the report cited soldiers who choose Palestinians for their occupation operations and bring them to the brigades and battalions as saying.

Haaretz also highlighted that this practice violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit the use of civilians as human shields.

Despite this, the practice appears to be widespread and systematic within the Israeli military invasion of Gaza.

"The army has played innocent, despite footage shown on Al Jazeera about two months ago," the newspaper said.

In the footage, "Israeli soldiers can be seen dressing Palestinian detainees in uniforms and flak jackets, putting cameras on them and sending them into badly damaged houses and tunnel entrances with their hands bound by plastic ties," it added.

A soldier who took part in the use of Palestinians as human shields told Haaretz: "When I saw the report from Al Jazeera, I said: 'Ah, yes, it's true.'"

He continued that Israeli army's response to the claims of the daily doesn't reflect the reality, adding "It's done with the knowledge of the brigade commander, at the least."