Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would not seek re-election as head of his party, which would mean the end of his premiership after just under three years.

"In this presidential election, it is necessary to show the people that the LDP is changing and the party is a new LDP," Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday.

"For this, transparent and open elections and free and vigorous debate are important. The most obvious first step to show that the LDP will change is for me to step aside," he said.

"I will not be running in the forthcoming presidential election."

Kishida had informed senior administration officials of his intention not to run, media including national broadcaster NHK and Kyodo news reported earlier,

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan almost uninterrupted since 1945, is due to hold an internal leadership contest next month. Its popularity ratings have slumped because of rising prices.

The head of the ruling party is traditionally also prime minister.

Kishida, 67, has been in office since October 2021 and has seen his and his party's poll ratings slide sharply in response to rising prices hitting Japanese incomes.

His cabinet's support rating has been languishing around 25 percent this year, according to an NHK poll.

The world's fourth-largest economy has also struggled to gain traction, with output shrinking by 0.7 percent in the first quarter.

In November, Kishida announced a stimulus package worth $100 billion (17 trillion yen) as he tried to ease the pressure from inflation and rescue his premiership.

Having seen prices barely move for years, Japanese voters have been reeling from rising prices since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, pushing up energy costs and putting pressure on the government.

Despite some recovery in recent weeks, the yen has been one of the world's worst-performing currencies over the past year, falling sharply against the dollar.