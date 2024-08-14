WORLD
Pakistan celebrates Independence Day amid political and economic challenges
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the celebrations in Islamabad, with similar events occurring in provincial capitals and other regions.
Rallies, fireworks, flag-hoisting and changing of the guard ceremonies were held across the country to mark the day./ Photo: AP / AP
By Emir Isci
August 14, 2024

Pakistan celebrated its 77th independence day amid a lingering political crisis that has taken a toll on its already struggling economy.

Rallies, fireworks, flag-hoisting and changing of the guard ceremonies were held on Wednesday across the country to mark the day.

President Asif Ali Zardari hoisted the national flag at a ceremony at the President’s House in the capital, Islamabad.

The main ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument in the capital, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his Cabinet members hoisted the national flag, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

Similar ceremonies were held in all four provincial capitals, Pakistan-administered Kashmir and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The dawn broke with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad, accompanied by a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

Traffic came to a halt across the country as sirens blared at 7:59 am local time (0259 GMT), followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Changing of the guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleum of the country's founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the southern port city of Karachi, and national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal in the northeastern city of Lahore.

Thousands of youths carrying green and white national flags took to the streets across the country on Tuesday night to celebrate Independence Day.

Mired in challenges

In their messages, Zardari and Sharif congratulated the nation on the independence day, vowing that Islamabad will continue to support the "just" struggle of Palestinians and Kashmiris.

Sharif is likely to unveil a five-year economic plan later in the day, which is aimed at devising the main principles for “real-time export-led growth” and removing decade-old economic bottlenecks.

The South Asian country, which along with neighbouring India attained independence following the end of British colonial rule in the sub-continent in 1947, is mired in escalating tensions between the government and the opposition, with the latter accusing the country’s election commission of rigging in the February general elections and demanding fresh elections, which the former has rejected.

SOURCE:AA
