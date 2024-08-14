Pakistan celebrated its 77th independence day amid a lingering political crisis that has taken a toll on its already struggling economy.

Rallies, fireworks, flag-hoisting and changing of the guard ceremonies were held on Wednesday across the country to mark the day.

President Asif Ali Zardari hoisted the national flag at a ceremony at the President’s House in the capital, Islamabad.

The main ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument in the capital, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his Cabinet members hoisted the national flag, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

Similar ceremonies were held in all four provincial capitals, Pakistan-administered Kashmir and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The dawn broke with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad, accompanied by a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

Traffic came to a halt across the country as sirens blared at 7:59 am local time (0259 GMT), followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Changing of the guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleum of the country's founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the southern port city of Karachi, and national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal in the northeastern city of Lahore.