US-mediated Sudan ceasefire talks were to kick off in Switzerland on Wednesday, even though the Sudanese government is set to stay away.

Tom Perriello, the US Special Envoy for Sudan convening the discussions, insisted they go ahead regardless, saying the suffering people of Sudan, ravaged by the devastating civil war, cannot wait any longer.

Civil war has raged since April 2023 between the Sudanese army under the country's military leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

But while the RSF delegation is in Switzerland for the talks -- taking place behind closed doors in an undisclosed location -- the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) are yet to accept the invite.

The talks, which could last up to 10 days, are being co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, with the African Union, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations present as observers.

The brutal conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The fighting has forced one in five people to flee their homes, while tens of thousands have died. More than 25 million across the co untry -- more than half its population -- face acute hunger.

"The time for peace is now," Perriello said Tuesday.

"Thus far, SAF has not agreed to participate. Yet we will proceed with our international and technical partners to explore every option to support the people of Sudan," he said, urging the government to "seize the opportunity".

'Sense of urgency'