Starbucks has announced that it will replace CEO Laxman Narasimhan with Brian Niccol, the current chairman and CEO of Chipotle, starting September 9.

Narasimhan will step down immediately, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

This change comes as Starbucks faces a second consecutive quarter of declining sales, with reduced demand in its key markets of the US and China.

For the April-June period of 2024, North American store sales fell by 2 percent, and US store sales decreased by the same margin.

The US and China together made up 61 percent of Starbucks' global portfolio.

The company's North American revenue grew only 1percent, while international revenue dropped nearly 7 percent to $1.84 billion from $1.97 billion year-over-year.

Despite these challenges, Starbucks’ shares were up approximately 21.4 percent on the Nasdaq following the CEO announcement.