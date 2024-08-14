WORLD
British man who spat on Muslim bus driver transported to prison
Michael Mongan, 39, was identified through footage and was arrested for spitting at the driver and hurling anti-Muslim slurs.
Michael Mongan, 39, unleashed a tirade of racist abuse and spat at the driver. / Others
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2024

A man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison in the UK for racially abusing and spitting at a Muslim bus driver, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Michael Mongan, 39, “unleashed a tirade of racist abuse and spat at the driver after being denied entry when his payment card was declined” on August 7 in Hayes.

In the video that went viral on social media last week, the man is seen repeatedly yelling "Muslim terrorist" and other expletives. He also insisted the driver get off the bus while hitting his protective screen.

He was identified and arrested on August 9.

“His actions have been connected to the recent scenes of disorder as police and prosecutors believe Mongan was emboldened in his actions by the incidents of violent unrest which unfolded across the country,” the CPS said.

The incident took place at a time when the UK has been in turmoil for days, with violent far-right rioters spewing racist and anti-Islam vitriol targeting Muslims, minority groups, and immigrants.

The riots were fueled by false claims spread online that the suspect arrested for the July 29 fatal stabbing of three children in Southport was a Muslim asylum seeker.

Authorities have since identified the attacker as Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old teenager born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, but this has done little to deter far-right mobs.

As of August 8, a total of 483 people have been arrested, while 149 charges have been filed in connection with riots in towns and cities across England.

SOURCE:AA
