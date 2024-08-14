Estonia, the northernmost Baltic country, has a unique problem of plenty – it has more prison beds than prisoners.

And the numbers speak for themselves. Out of 3,334 beds in three prisons in the country, only 1,841 are occupied by inmates.

No wonder that the NATO and EU member country of 1.3 million people is considering the possibility of renting out one of its prisons to other countries to cut maintenance costs as part of budget austerity plans.

Explaining the options for making cuts within the prison system, Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta said there were several ways, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

“Off the top of my head, these range from selling a prison to conserving or renting it out, all the way to, so to speak, turning it into an ‘Airbnb,’” Pakosta was quoted as saying.

The report also noted that the prison population has decreased by 1,250 over the past decade—a trend the Ministry of Justice expects to continue.

The ERR article attributed the fall to the increased use of alternative penalties for minors and young offenders, generally shorter prison sentences and detention periods, as well as a higher rate of probation releases.

Empty cells amid ongoing human rights concerns

The crime rate in Estonia has been historically low, with official data showing negative annual growth over the years.

However, the country has faced decades-long accusations over reports of discrimination and human rights violations against its Russian minority.

Estonia, since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, has been accused of pursuing a targeted assimilation policy against its Russian minority, which constitutes about 20 percent of the population.