International mediators are hoping to kickstart stalled ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas with a new round of talks meant to finally clinch a deal between the sides.

The new talks are set to begin on Thursday, but Israel and Hamas have been mulling an internationally-backed proposal for more than two months that would wind down the 10-month-longwar.

Meanwhile, the fighting in Gaza rages on and fears of an all-out regional war involving Iran have surged.

The assassination of Hamas’ top leader in Tehran in an apparent Israeli attack further plunged the talks into uncertainty.

Here is a look at the proposed ceasefire deal and why talks have stalled:

What does the proposal look like?

On May 31, US President Joe Biden detailed what he said was an Israeli ceasefire proposal, calling it “a road map" to a lasting truce and freedom for the hostages. It set off the most concentrated US push to bring about an end to the war that began on October 7.

The original proposal involved three phases. The first would last for six weeks and include a “full and complete ceasefire,” a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all densely populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinian civilians would be able to return to their homes and humanitarian aid would be increased.

The two sides would use that six-week period to negotiate an agreement on the second phase, which Biden said would include the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, and Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza.

The temporary ceasefire would become permanent.

The third phase would kick off a major reconstruction of Gaza, which faces decades of rebuilding from the devastation caused by the Israeli war.

What are the sticking points?

Even though Biden threw his weight behind the proposal, it has not led to a breakthrough and the sides appear to have grown further apart in the weeks since.

Israel has been wary of the plan’s provision that the initial ceasefire would be extended as long as negotiations continued over the second phase.