A European Union satellite mapping agency says 104 square kilometres (40 sq. miles) of land was burned northeast of Athens this week during a deadly wildfire that gutted dozens of homes and prompted multiple countries to send assistance.

The Copernicus Emergency Management Service announced the damage estimate Wednesday, a day after the wildfire was contained in a massive effort that ended on the outskirts of the capital.

A factory worker was killed in the fire that swept through mountainous areas southward, covering an area almost twice the size of Manhattan and blanketing the Greek capital with a thick cloud of smoke.

Nine countries, including neighbour Türkiye, sent assistance to Greece to boost ground crews and water-dropping planes and helicopters operating outside Athens.