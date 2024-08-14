WORLD
3 MIN READ
London mayor boosts mosque security in fight against hate crimes
This initiative comes in response to recent nationwide violence and disorder that have left many members of minority ethnic communities fearing for their safety.
London mayor boosts mosque security in fight against hate crimes
People hold signs at a protest against racism outside Finsbury Park Mosque in London. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2024

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has reaffirmed the city's commitment to standing united in the fight against racism, anti-Muslim hate and anti-Semitism, announcing enhanced support for security training at mosques across the UK capital.

This initiative comes in response to recent nationwide violence and disorder that have left many members of minority ethnic communities fearing for their safety.

The mayor's safety guarantees include funding for four additional security training sessions at London mosques.

These sessions are part of a broader effort to support faith leaders, strengthen community cohesion and combat hate crimes in the wake of disturbing incidents earlier this month.

"London showed last week that the capital stands united against racism and Islamophobia," said the mayor. "We must ensure that all Londoners are not only safe but feel safe in their communities. There is no place for hate in our city."

Khan has been working closely with the Metropolitan Police, local partners and community leaders to ensure the safety of London's diverse communities.

RelatedBritish man who spat on Muslim bus driver transported to prison
RECOMMENDED

In a move welcomed by the mayor, the government has also reopened its mosque security scheme, providing rapid support for buildings vulnerable to hate crimes.

This comes alongside the existing Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, which has allocated up to £29.4 million ($37.7 million) for enhancing security at mosques and Muslim faith schools.

During a visit to Al Manaar, the Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London, the mayor met with mosque leaders to offer reassurance and encouragement.

The first of the new security training sessions, led by Faith Associates — experts in mosque security — took place at Al Manaar.

The session provided practical advice on protecting congregations and premises, covering topics such as protective security, hate crime and online safety. Representatives from the Metropolitan Police were also in attendance to share their expertise.

Mayor Khan emphasised the need for continued vigilance and action, stating, "We cannot afford complacency. It is crucial that we remain united and proactive in ensuring the safety of our communities, particularly in these challenging times."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan