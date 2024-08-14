Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Ankara and met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two presidents met at the Presidential Complex on Wednesday in the Turkish capital, which was closed to the press.

Abbas will address the Turkish parliament on Thursday during an extraordinary session called to show support for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas will highlight Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, during his speech. The address will be simultaneously translated into English, Turkish, and French.

President Erdogan will attend the session, demonstrating high-level support for Palestine.

Abbas's two-day visit to Türkiye, starting Wednesday, includes a meeting with Erdogan on the first day, followed by the parliamentary address the next day.