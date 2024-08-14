The structure of the UN Security Council, which is currently far from fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, "must be radically changed," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Before wars engulf our world even further, before more people and societies suffer, and before more innocent blood is shed, the structure of the UN Security Council, which is currently far from fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, must be radically changed. This is the expectation of humanity from us," Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

Reflecting on Türkiye’s stance, Erdogan reiterated, "We will continue to say, 'The world is bigger than five,' and act with the understanding that 'A fairer world is possible.'”

Erdogan assured that Türkiye will remain alongside all friends who genuinely strive for a fair international system and a UNSC that reflects the realities of today's world.

Lack of permanent representation