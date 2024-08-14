Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Complex to discuss Israel's ongoing violence in Palestinian territories and the steps needed for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

During the meeting, the leaders addressed the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine and examined strategies to bring about lasting peace.

President Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s unwavering support for Palestine’s rightful cause and its commitment to increasing international pressure on Israel.

“Türkiye will continue to support Palestine’s just cause and work to stop Israel,” Erdogan said.