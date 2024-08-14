Talks on securing a ceasefire in the devastating conflict in Sudan has kicked off in Switzerland despite the Sudanese government staying away.

The talks on Wednesday are being convened by Tom Perriello, the US special envoy for Sudan, who said after the opening session that it was "high time for the guns to be silenced".

The talks, which could last up to 10 days, are being held behind closed doors in an undisclosed location in Switzerland.

While the RSF delegation is taking part, the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) are unhappy with the format arranged by the sponsor of the talks, Washington.

"We have stressed that they have a responsibility to be there, and we'll continue to make that clear," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said of the Sudanese army.

Perriello earlier warned the army that "the world is watching" as it stays away.

Humanitarian access

Without the SAF, other attendees will press on with the talks' agenda.

"Our focus is to move forward to achieve a cessation of hostilities, enhance humanitarian access and establish enforcement mechanisms that deliver concrete results," Perriello said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Sudan talks in a call on Wednesday with his Egyptian counterpart and called for both sides to participate, Patel said.

The brutal conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.