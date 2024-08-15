Thursday, August 15, 2024

1653 GMT — The United States has condemned Israel's approval of a settlement on a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Bethlehem, pointing to its harm to prospects for a Palestinian state.

Far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the move on Wednesday, openly saying that Israel hoped to create new "facts on the ground" to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state.

"Every single one of these new settlements would impede Palestinian economic development and freedom of movement and undermine the feasibility of a two-state solution," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"We find that to be inconsistent with international law, and we certainly oppose the advancement of settlements in the [occupied] West Bank," he said.

More updates 👇

1720 GMT — Over 400, mostly Arabs arrested in Israel's online crackdown: report

Israeli authorities have arrested more than 400 people, primarily Arab citizens, in a sweeping crackdown on online activity deemed to incite or support Hamas in the months following the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group.

Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Rights in Israel, said around 190 of those detained remain in custody as legal proceedings drag on. Many are held in harsh conditions in Israel’s penal system, as reported by the Drop Site news site.

The arrests followed changes in Israeli law that allow police "to open investigations into 524 social media posts" without needing approval from prosecutors, Drop Site added, citing data by the media watchdog organisation, Shomrim.

1716 GMT — EU reaffirms commitment to Jerusalem's holy sites

The EU foreign police chief has held a phone conversation with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and reiterated the EU's "steadfast commitment" to upholding the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem.

"Spoke with DPM @AymanHSafadi to confirm the EU steadfast commitment to upholding the Status Quo of the Holy Sites, including historic Jordanian custodianship," Josep Borrell wrote on X, expressing his strong rejection of provocations, hate speech and incitement to war crimes by some Israeli ministers.

1639 GMT — UK urges urgent deal between Israelis, Palestinians

The British foreign secretary has said that reaching a deal "urgently" is in the long-term interests of both Israelis and Palestinians as well as the wider region.

"We are at a crucial moment for global stability. The coming hours and days could define the future of the Middle East," David Lammy said in a statement.

1554 GMT — Israeli army detects rocket barrage, drone launched from Lebanon

The Israeli military detected a rocket barrage and a drone launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, the army has said in a statement.

"Following the alerts activated in the Golan Heights, a suspicious aerial target (drone) that penetrated from Lebanon was intercepted, with no injuries reported," the Israeli military said.

It further detected at least five mortar shells near the settlement of Shamir, with no injuries reported, according to the statement.

Around 20 rockets were also detected being launched from Lebanon toward occupied Upper Galilee, and "most of them were intercepted, while the remainder fell in open areas, with no injuries reported", added the army.

1509 GMT — Gaza truce 'necessary' for regional peace: France

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne has said from Beirut that a ceasefire in Gaza was "necessary" for peace in the region including Lebanon, as talks resumed in Qatar aiming to end the conflict.

"We are all worried about the regional situation," Sejourne said after meeting parliament speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

France "supports Lebanon, and in this context and in the context of regional peace, we hope for the ceasefire... in the Gaza Strip, which... will be necessary to guarantee peace in the region," he said.

1417 GMT — White House sees 'promising start' at Gaza talks in Doha

The White House has said that Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar involving top US officials had a "promising start" but that it did not expect to close a deal immediately.

"Today is a promising start," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, who confirmed that the talks opened in Doha involving CIA Director William Burns.

1402 GMT — 40,000 Gaza deaths a global shame: Irish PM

Ireland's prime minister has said that 40,000 dead in Gaza is a "milestone the world must be ashamed of".

"International diplomacy has failed to protect innocent children, some only days old," Simon Harris said on X.

He called on Israel to stop the bombings in Gaza and asked Hamas to release the hostages.

In addition to his call for a ceasefire call in Gaza, Harris urged the EU to reassess its association agreement with Israel.

1337 GMT — Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli onslaught

Pope Francis voiced deep concern over the escalating war in Gaza on the day the death toll from the 10-month Israeli offensive climbed above 40,000 Palestinians killed.

After leading a prayer at St Peter's Square for the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, Francis took a moment to reflect on various global conflicts. But he placed particular emphasis on the situation in Gaza, where ongoing violence has led to a humanitarian crisis.

"I continue to follow the humanitarian situation in Gaza with concern," Francis said. "Once again, I demand a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the release of hostages, and assistance to the exhausted population. I urge everyone to make every effort to prevent the conflict from expanding and to pursue the path of negotiation to bring this tragedy to an end as soon as possible. Let us not forget that war is a defeat."

1310 GMT — Abbas tells Turkish parliament he will go to Gaza

Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas told a special session of the Turkish parliament that he would travel to Gaza.

"I have decided to go to Gaza with other brothers from the Palestinian leadership," Abbas said in an address applauded by Turkish lawmakers.

"I will do that. Even if this would cost my life. Our life is not more worthy than the life of a child," he added.

1300 GMT — 130 killed in war-torn Gaza every day: UN rights chief

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk condemned the ongoing Israeli war in the besieged Gaza, revealing that nearly 130 people have died daily since October 7.

"On average, about 130 people have been killed every day in Gaza over the past 10 months. The scale of the Israeli military's destruction of homes, hospitals, schools and places of worship is deeply shocking," Turk said.

Turk stressed that the "unimaginable situation" in the besieged enclave is overwhelmingly due to the recurring failures of the Israeli army to comply with the rules of war.

1230 GMT — Gaza truce talks begin in Doha as death toll tops 40,000

Pressure built for a Gaza ceasefire to be agreed at talks that resumed in Qatar, aiming to stop the spread of Israel's brutal war on the besieged enclave that has killed at least 40,000 Palestinians.

A source with knowledge of the talks confirmed to AFP that they had begun in the Qatari capital Doha.

The source did not disclose whether Hamas had dispatched any delegates to the talks which Israel and CIA director William Burns planned to attend.