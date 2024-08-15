Donald Trump has torn into the Biden administration's economic record, just days before Kamala Harris unveils her plan for tackling living costs in her first major policy speech as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

In a rambling address that was light on specifics, Trump claimed on Wednesday his Democratic rival would spark another Great Depression if elected and pledged that he would instead send wages soaring and "make America affordable again."

"Under Kamala Harris and crooked Joe Biden, the American Dream is dead. You don't hear about the American Dream anymore — it's dead," Trump said in Asheville, a liberal enclave in the crucial swing state of North Carolina.

"Her radical liberal policies have caused horrific inflation, decimated the middle class and gutted the finances of millions and millions of American families."

Consumer inflation is one of the biggest issues of the campaign, but new government figures out on Wednesday showed it easing to 2.9 percent in July — its lowest since March 2021 — cheering those calling for a cut in interest rates.

Trump conceded that inflation was "starting to maybe get under control" but also claimed that Harris "has crackled as the American economy has burned" — possibly meaning "cackled," a word he has used to describe her laugh.

Marginally more Americans trust Harris to handle the economy than Trump, according to one new University of Michigan poll, and she leads or ties the Republican in every battleground state except Nevada, according to the influential Cook Political Report.

Related Trump recommits to September 10 debate and lashes out at Harris

'Bigger, better and stronger'