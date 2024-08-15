Hundreds of Bangladeshi students wielding bamboo rods patrolled the site of a planned gathering of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's supporters, vowing to quash any show of strength.

Hasina, 76, fled by helicopter last week to neighbouring India, where she remains, as student protests flooded Dhaka's streets in a dramatic end to her 15-year rule.

Thursday is the anniversary of the 1975 assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, during a military coup a date her government had declared a national holiday.

Previous years saw huge rallies around Bangladesh to mark the occasion. Still, the students who toppled Hasina were eager to ensure supporters of her Awami League party did not have a chance to regroup.

"Awami League will try to create chaos on Thursday in the name of observing (the) mourning day," prominent student leader Sarjis Alam told reporters the previous day, according to the Daily Star newspaper.

"We will remain on the streets to resist any such attempts."

With no police in sight, hundreds of students on Thursday patrolled the street leading into Hasina's old family home where her father and many of her relatives were gunned down nearly 50 years ago.

The landmark was until recently a museum to her father, but it was torched and vandalised by a mob hours after her fall.

In her first public statement since her abrupt departure, Hasina had this week asked supporters to "pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying" outside the landmark.