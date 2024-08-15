Sweden is reviewing a proposal to reduce the number of immigrants by offering money to naturalised citizens and migrant families to voluntarily leave the country, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Stockholm has had a scheme in place since 1984 that allows refugees to receive 10,000 Swedish crowns ($960) and travel expenses to return home.

Now, an inquiry committee, which was set up to look into the issue, recommends expanding this programme to include immigrants who have already acquired Swedish citizenship, aiming to decrease migration levels further.

"It is one of several ways that we achieve sustainable immigration that strengthens integration and reduces exclusion," Minister of Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard said on X.

"The investigation's proposal will now be analyzed at the Ministry of Justice."

This proposal follows reports indicating that Sweden experienced a net loss of residents for the first time in over 50 years, with more people leaving than arriving last year.

“The number of asylum applications is looking to be historically low, asylum-related residence permits continue to decrease, and Sweden has net emigration for the first time in 50 years," Stenergard said.

The inquiry report rejected a proposal to raise the grant amount, fearing it might signal to immigrants that “they are not welcome in Sweden".