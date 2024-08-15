Archaeologists working at Arslantepe Mound, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Türkiye's Malatya province, have uncovered a massive 2-meter-wide oven.

Dating back to between 4,200 and 4,400 BCE, the oven spans over 2 meters in width and is believed to have been used communally by multiple families.

"We believe this oven served more than just one household. Given its size, it was likely shared among relatives rather than being exclusive to a single family," said Francesca Balossi Restelli, head of the excavation team.