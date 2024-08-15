Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he plans to visit Gaza — even as Israel continues to bomb the besieged enclave where more than 40,000 people have been killed.

"I have decided to head with the Palestinian Authority members to Gaza. I will exert every effort so we can all be with our people to stop this barbaric aggression even if it costs us our lives," Abbas said while addressing the Turkish Parliament on Thursday during an extraordinary session called to show support for the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian president added that he would also visit Jerusalem without specifying when the visits would take place.

Highlighting Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza, Abbas stressed that the "Palestinian people stand against the ‘Zionist movement’ that seeks to control the entire region."

Abbas also said that Palestine "highly appreciates" Türkiye’s strong stance in rejecting and condemning Israel's "genocidal war against Palestinians," welcoming Türkiye's bid to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Unlike the US Congress, the Turkish Parliament applauded "not the murderers, but the heroes who resisted and became martyrs for their homeland," Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan said in a statement on X following Abbas's speech.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to be the voice of Palestine against those who value their own interests more than the life of an innocent child," she added.

Accused of genocide