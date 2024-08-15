Germany is taking its fight against terrorism to the living rooms and studies of people it considers suspects, raising serious concerns over potential breach of privacy and fundamental rights.

In what has been described as reforms in the manner security forces operate, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is aiming to grant police sweeping powers for covert entry into apartments–to conduct searches as well as to install spyware on suspects’ computers or smartphones.

The German media outlet Der Spiegel quoted an Interior Ministry spokesperson specifically mention threats from so-called “Islamist terrorism” as the trigger for the proposal.

"From our perspective, it is entirely natural that security authorities must have corresponding powers to address this," the German weekly quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The move comes amid a spike in anti-Muslim hate incidents in Germany since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Critics say that the random use of the so-called term “Islamist threat” by governments has led to a rise in anti-Muslim hatred across the West, especially against migrants and asylum-seekers.

The recent riots in the UK by far-right groups were also fanned by wild rumours that a knife attack at a popular seaside resort that killed three children was allegedly carried out by a Muslim asylum-seeker —a claim that was later proven false.