As horrifying images of death and destruction in Gaza have flooded social media for over 10 months, many Jewish people across the world have risen up to disavow Israel’s brutal war on Palestinians.

For Mark Etkind, the son of a Holocaust survivor, Tel Aviv and its allies, particularly the US and the UK, are using what Jews went through during World War II to justify its actions in Gaza, so far killing over 40,000 Palestinians since October 7.

Etkind was taking part in a pro-Palestinian rally in central London, held in the wake of a recent Israeli strike on a school in Gaza City where hundreds of Palestinians were taking refuge.

Over 100 people were killed in the early-morning attack.

According to Etkind, whose father survived the Lodz ghetto and multiple concentration camps including Buchenwald, it was particularly outrageous that the Israeli government and its backers — Britain and the US — are using what millions of Jews went through in World War II "to somehow justify what Israel is presently doing in Gaza".

"In other words, they're using a genocide from the last century to justify a genocide today. Now, it's hard to think of anything that is more of an insult to the memory of the Holocaust than to justify more genocide on its basis," he said.

Criticising Western powers for "relentlessly" arming and supporting Israel while making empty calls for a ceasefire.

"If you want a crazy toddler to stop destroying things in your house, you don’t give them flamethrowers and machine guns," he said.

"In fact, if you do that, you're equally responsible for every death that is caused in Gaza and I'm afraid the British government and the American government are directly responsible for the deaths of maybe as many as 100,000 people in Gaza.”

The vast majority of Palestinians killed in Gaza have been women and children, while entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble under the Israeli bombardment.

Israel has also imposed strict curbs on humanitarian assistance entering and moving in the enclave, causing acute shortages of food, water and medicine.

Normalising mass murder

According to Etkind, besides the danger that Palestinians in Gaza face every day under Israel's attacks, the situation is also worrying for the rest of the world, as well.

"I'm really worried for humanity, because it is normalising mass murder in a way that I don't think we've ever experienced in the whole civilisation," he warned.