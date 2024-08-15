About 10 days after a landmark judgment held Google responsible for illegally monopolising the online search market through exclusive deals with phone makers, the US government is considering a rare move against the tech giant.

Uncle Sam wants to break up Google.

A recent news report by Bloomberg News claims that one of the options the US Department of Justice leans towards after the August 5 judgment is splintering the search giant, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

The potential move aims to restore competition in a field where a single player enjoys almost unchallenged price-setting clout.

If the authorities move ahead with the plan, it would constitute the biggest forced breakup of a US company since AT&T—a communications firm that once completely dominated the phone network—was broken into more than half a dozen entities in 1984.

The last attempt by the US government to cut a big company down to size was in the late 1990s when it unsuccessfully tried to break up software provider Microsoft for exercising monopoly power in the market for PC operating systems.

The authorities went after Alphabet under antitrust laws—three sets of federal regulations, namely the Sherman Act, the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Clayton Act—that aim to stop big companies with outsized sway in their respective industry from abusing their price-setting status.

With a market value of almost $2 trillion, Alphabet is currently the world’s fourth biggest company—a feat it achieved by growing its online advertising business while leveraging its popular search engine. Its revenue from the search engine and related businesses last year was about $175 billion.

Why is Google under fire?

With 8.5 billion daily search clicks, Google has gained such worldwide popularity that its name has become a verb: just google it.

But the US authorities seem to think that it’s grown too big for its boots. They took it to court and won their first major antitrust case against a tech firm in more than two decades early this month.

The apparent offence of Alphabet has been that it paid hardware makers like Apple and Samsung “billions” of dollars over the decades for “prime placement” of its apps on their gadgets like phone and tablets.

Such aggressive marketing has turned Google into a “default” browser, resulting in its position as the most heavily used search engine worldwide.

The court decision held that Google enjoys a monopoly over search text ads, which show up prominently on every results page to attract users to certain websites.