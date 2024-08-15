On October 7, when Israel's latest war on Gaza began, we didn't realise at the time that it would turn into a genocide.

As orders came from the Israeli army to leave our homes, we insisted that we never would. But by October 11, I remember grabbing my bag, only taking essentials like money and ID cards.

My little sister suffers from alopecia due to fear sparked by the ongoing Israeli blockade, and we couldn't even take her medicine from home. I didn't even have time to pack any clothes and left with the clothes on my back. Later, my father would buy me another pair of trousers and a top from people selling items on the roadside.

Setting off on foot with my family, which included my mother and father, three brothers and four sisters, we left our home in the Tel al Hawa neighbourhood in north Gaza, not realising that this would be the first of four displacements and that our home would become a place that we would no longer recognise.

(The last time we went home, when there was a break in fighting, we realised the occupation had bombed and destroyed the entire area.)

We walked for an hour and a half until we reached al-Shifa hospital. It was familiar to us, as my younger siblings had been born there, and it's where my father worked as an orthopaedic surgeon. I felt no pain on the journey there and was only concerned with our survival.

At al-Shifa Hospital we arrived with nothing, no cover, no bedding. We just slept on the cold hospital floor, huddled in a small corner with thousands of families around us, sharing one bathroom. Can you imagine?

Wishing for privacy

In our home we had everything, and each of us had our own room. Now for 11 months we've been huddled together and I wish for just one moment of privacy.

We stayed at the hospital for more than a month. Time became uncertain after the war began; today feels like yesterday, like tomorrow.

When the hospital was stormed by Israeli forces in December, we were forced to leave once again, becoming displaced.

Many people were killed at that time, but we managed to escape and walked for eight hours to reach the south in weather that felt so hot, as though we were melting.

But you know the treachery of the occupier; the Israeli soldiers made us throw away everything we had as were stopped at a check-point on Salahaddin Road, whether money or water—they even made us throw the water! They told us to raise our hands as if we were criminals. They laughed at us and took some women, children, and men, stripped many of them and made them continue walking.

They then fired tank shells at everyone behind us, causing a massive massacre. Here, my family and I survived for the third time. My mother wasn't with us at that time; she had already gone to the south ahead of us with my injured cousins from an earlier attack after her sister was killed.

Seeking shelter again

After our eight-hour journey, we miraculously arrived at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, with what felt like broken feet. Thankfully I didn't have a fracture, but my toenails had started to bleed and turn blue where the blood was trapped. They stayed that way for months until they fell off my toes.

My mother and my surviving cousins met us here, where we slept in what I would describe as a small storage room—12 people crowded into one storage room. We stayed there to shelter from the bombing, but again, we were ordered to evacuate after a few days.

With nowhere to go, we slept in the open air. The next morning, my father was able to buy a tent, but it cost $500. The tent is pitched in Khan Younis, so we didn't have to walk again for hours, and it's where we are now staying. Here my siblings and parents all sleep next to each other without any cover, without anything.