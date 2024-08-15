Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has tried to tie his Democratic rival Kamala Harris to the Biden administration's economic record during a press conference at his New Jersey golf club, his latest effort to blunt her momentum.

Flanked by tables stacked with grocery items, Trump on Thursday blamed Harris, the US vice president, for the inflation that has caused the price of everyday goods to rise during President Joe Biden's term in office.

"Harris has just declared that tackling inflation will be a day one priority for her," he said. "But day one for Kamala was 3-1/2 years ago. Where has she been?"

Inflation peaked in 2022 but has slowed significantly since then, though grocery prices remain higher than they were before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump also leveled many of the same claims he typically unleashes at his campaign rallies, including asserting that migrants crossing the southern US border are mostly dangerous criminals.

The event was aimed at drawing a contrast with Harris, who has rarely answered questions from reporters since replacing Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket in late July.

Harris has said she plans to do her first formal press interview by the end of the month.

Trump held a similar press event at his Florida resort last week, where he spoke for more than an hour, bashing Harris over immigration and the economy and claiming that his campaign crowds have been much larger than hers.