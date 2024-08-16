In pictures: Gaza buries its loved ones in yards, streets, tiered graves
Workers carry a body, one of more than 80 bodies returned by Israel, to a cemetery in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Aug. 5, 2024.  / Photo: AP / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
August 16, 2024

Tiers of graves are stacked deep underground in a bloated Gaza cemetery, where Sa’di Baraka spends his days hacking at the earth, making room for more dead.

"Sometimes we make graves on top of graves," he said.

Baraka and his solemn corps of volunteer gravediggers in the Deir al-Balah cemetery start at sunrise, digging new trenches or reopening existing ones. The dead can sometimes come from kilometres away, stretches of Gaza where burial grounds are destroyed or unreachable.

The cemetery is 70 years old. A quarter of its graves are new.

The small, densely populated strip of land is now packed with bodies.

They fill morgues and overflow cemeteries. Families, fleeing repeatedly to escape offensives, bury their dead wherever possible: in backyards and parking lots, beneath staircases and along roadsides, according to witness accounts and video footage. Others lie under rubble, their families unsure they will ever be counted.

A steady drumbeat of death since October has claimed nearly 2% of Gaza’s prewar population. Health officials and civil defense workers say the true toll could be thousands more, including bodies under rubble that the United Nations says weighs 40 million tonnes.

The below images depict the burial sites of Palestinian martyrs in the midst of Israel's genocidal war.

SOURCE:AP, TRT World
