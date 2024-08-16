A trainee doctor was raped and killed, sparking protests in several cities and an attack on a medical college campus, as doctors and paramedics in several cities across India demand better and safer working conditions.

The incident took place at a medical college in the eastern city of Kolkata where she worked.

Late on Thursday, the Indian Medical Association, the country's largest grouping of medics, said it would implement a nationwide shutdown of most departments, except essential services, for 24 hours from Saturday morning, the largest such strike in at least a decade.

Scores of people went on a rampage at a medical college campus in Kolkata attacking vehicles and ransacking patient wards on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

Police did not identify who was behind the rampage, but media reports said several police officers were injured and police fired tear gas in the clash at the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state.

"Doctors, especially women are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for the authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses," the IMA said in a statement issued on X late on Thursday night.

Political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in opposition in West Bengal, of which Kolkata is capital, said they will hold protests in the city on Friday.

Bollywood actors, other celebrities and politicians have voiced shock at the crime, calling for stricter punishments for perpetrators of crimes against women.