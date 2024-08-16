The Israeli army has issued fresh evacuation orders for residents of several areas of central and southern Gaza that were classified as “humanitarian safe zones” by the army.

In a statement, the Israeli army ordered residents of neighborhoods north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza and neighborhoods in eastern Deir al Balah in the central Gaza to evacuate the areas.

It claimed that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas “operates” from these areas and that they will be “dangerous combat zones.”

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since then, an ongoing Israeli offensive against Gaza has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women. This is a conservative estimate. The UN says the death toll in the Gaza "is an approximation," and the number may be "an undercount."