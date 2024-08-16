EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles has condemned the latest attack by Israeli settlers against a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, saying he could propose sanctions against its supporters, including those in the Israeli government.

“We condemn settlers attacks in Jit, aimed at terrorising Palestinian civilians,” Josep Borrell said on X.

“Day after day, in an almost total impunity, Israeli settlers fuel violence in the occupied West Bank, contributing to endanger any chance of peace,” the official noted.

He urged: “The Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately".

“I confirm my intention to table a proposal for EU sanctions against violent settlers’ enablers, including some Israeli government members,” he added.

On Thursday, more than 100 illegal Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, killing one person and setting fire to a home and several vehicles, according to multiple sources.