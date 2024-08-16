Minouche Shafik, the 20th president of Columbia University, has stepped down after just one tumultuous year in office, a tenure heavily criticised for dealing a significant blow to free speech on campus.

“This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community,” Shafik wrote in her resignation letter on Tuesday.

Her brief term will be remembered not only for being one of the shortest and as the first female president of an Ivy League university but also for her mishandling of campus disputes, particularly those ignited by pro-Palestinian student protests.

Columbia University has a long-standing tradition of peaceful protests, where students have expressed themselves loudly, whether during the US wars in Vietnam and Iraq or against the South African apartheid regime.

“When you’re going to Columbia, you know you’re attending an institution with a revered place in the history of American protest,” said Mark Naison, a history professor at Fordham University, in an April interview.

Reflecting on his involvement in the 1968 demonstrations, Naison added, “Whenever there’s a movement, you can count on Columbia being at the forefront.”

However, throughout her one year at the office, Shafik insisted on disrupting this generational momentum, aiming to transform Columbia’s tradition into one of silence and censorship.

This is the legacy she leaves behind.

“I will remember her with contempt. Period,” Carl Hart, a psychiatry professor at Columbia, tells TRT World.

Related Who is Minouche Shafik and why is she linked with US student arrests?

‘Cautious relief’

Earlier this year, Minouche Shafik’s controversial decision to bring in the New York police to dismantle anti-war student encampments—resulting in over a hundred arrests and multiple suspensions—escalated campus tensions and pushed Columbia University into the global spotlight.

For weeks, student-led peaceful demonstrations have been organised at major American universities as donors—many of whom are members of Zionist lobbies—pressured these institutions to maintain their ties with Israel and thwart the protests.

Columbia was among the first to resort to the drastic measure of calling law enforcement onto campus. The administration also moved all classes online until the end of the academic year.

Some faculty members were terminated for supporting the student protests, while others were labelled "terrorist supporters" and received threats for doing so.