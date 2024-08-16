Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile suspended a strike launched earlier this week and restarted negotiations with Australian mining giant BHP, the union and management announced.

Patrico Tapia, president of the union at the Escondida mine in northern Chile, told AFP on Friday the return to talks was "confirmed."

The strike began with workers' demands including shorter work days, bigger bonuses and compensation for total years worked.

Decline in country's GDP

A key demand has also long been that one percent of shareholder dividends for the Escondida mine, which produces 5.4 percent of the world's copper, be distributed among workers.