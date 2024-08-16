It's been 77 years since India and Pakistan were traumatically born as separate independent nations. Though so much time has passed, many people in the subcontinent are still processing the event.

In an act of self-healing and to better understand the country's founding, many Indian filmmakers have tried their hand at telling the story of Partition - one of the world's largest manmade displacements in recent history.

Like India, the telling and retelling has evolved and changed over the decades. To understand this, let's begin with what happened in 1947.

Things were unusually hectic at England's parliament that summer, as officials had a month left to decide the fate of the Indian Independence Act.

Stakeholders were in a hurry to push the legislation, a mandate to end British rule in India by dividing its territory across its Bengal and Punjab provinces, through parliament.

Those involved included Viceroy Louis Mountbatten and Punjab's Governor Evan Jenkins, political leaders Jawaharlal Nehru, Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Sardar Patel, and Indian civil servants B.N. Rau, and V.P Menon (later Constitutional advisors), who all jostled to ensure their own political goals were met.

Perhaps the only official who wasn't rushed, until Mountbatten assigned him the task of heading Boundary Commission, was the British lawyer Cyril Radcliffe.

Having never visited India prior to his assignment, Radcliffe had no understanding of the subcontinent, how it looked or the people who resided there, or how syncretic, complex, nuanced and beautiful the land was.

Radcliffe travelled there for the first time when assigned to divide a humongous territory of 450,000 square kilometres amongst a population of 88 million.

The exercise in creating boundaries led to one of the biggest manmade displacements in modern times – the Partition.

Professor Lucy Chester, a US-based scholar on British imperialism, nationalism, and anticolonialism, writes in her essay The 1947 Partition: Drawing the Indo-Pakistani Boundary that Radcliffe's "boundary-making effort was a failure in terms of boundary-making, but a striking success in terms of providing political cover to all sides."

Aftermath

Even before the official announcement was made, the subcontinent had plunged into chaos, with loss and killings, as tens of thousands of Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs found themselves on the "wrong" side of the newly drawn borders.

The following months would see an estimated 75,000 to 100,000 women abducted, raped and killed, while approximately 12 million were displaced from their homes.

What ideally should have been the most luminous moment in the anticolonial struggle of the world was scarred by communal riots amongst Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs.

Even as people were murdered and trains carried corpses through the blood-soaked lands, refugees on the go had already begun the oral history of Partition, putting together their experiences of the brutal geopolitical happening which would pass on to the next generation.

Consequently, memories shared within families would create space for ample malleability, often much more ominous than the experiences of the savagery.

These post memories and their prosthetic versions constitute various memoirs, diaries, literature, theatre written and enacted, museum objects and cinema of Partition.

Early Partition cinema

Of all the cultural elements that wield the power of telling the tale of Partition, Hindi cinema stands out. Hindi Cinema has a definitive role in "playing back memory."

Alison Landsberg, an American cultural historian in her essay Prosthetic memory: The ethics and politics of memory in an age of Mass Culture, reminds us about cinema's ability not only to play back memory as if transporting one to the present, but also to transform it.

According to Landsberg, "Thanks to these new technologies of memory on the one hand and commodification on the other, the kinds of memories that one has 'intimate,' even experiential access would no longer be limited to the memories of events through which one actually lived."

How the genre of Partition cinema has grown over the years in Bollywood resonates well with Landsberg's understanding.

For example, Lahore, released in 1949, is among the first Hindi films on Partition, revolving around the story of two childhood sweethearts who get separated in the displacement.

Not much is known about the film other than director ML Anand who also produced successful movies like Bewafa (Disloyal,1952) and Khandaan (Family, 1955). Anand himself was a partition survivor.

While Lahore is a portrayal of the emotional impact of partition on individuals, a couple in love, other early films leaned towards the political.

In 1959, Yash Chopra, one of Bollywood's most successful filmmakers, produced his debut directorial Dhool Ka Phool (Flower of Dust), centring around the parenting of an abandoned Hindu child (born out of wedlock) by a Muslim man in the backdrop of communal tensions.

Flower of Dust is an evocative story touching upon religious orthodoxy and divisiveness. Chopra showed how the fear of being shamed by society compels a young Hindu woman to abandon her child and how a Muslim man on the other hand decides to save the toddler without knowing his parentage or faith, raising him despite social ostracisation.

A story of such compassion and humanity can be inspired by one's own experiences. Yash Chopra and his family were among the thousands who survived Partition.