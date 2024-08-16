Hamas resistance group has supported a call from the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide concrete assurances from all parties guaranteeing humanitarian pauses in order for a polio vaccine campaign to be conducted.

The group supports the request announced by the United Nations for a 7-day truce in order to vaccinate thousands of children from quadriplegia.

Hamas also demanded the delivery of medicine and food to more than two million Palestinians trapped in Gaza, Izzat al Rishq, member of the Hamas Political Bureau, said in a statement.

Guterres, speaking to reporters at the United Nations, appealed for assurances to be provided right away as he warned that preventing and containing the spread of polio in the enclave would take a massive coordinated and urgent effort.

"Let’s be clear: The ultimate vaccine for polio is peace and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," Guterres said.

"But in any case, a polio pause is a must. It is impossible to conduct a polio vaccination campaign with war raging all over."

Guterres said the UN is poised to launch a polio vaccine campaign in Gaza for children under the age of 10, but said the "challenges are grave."

