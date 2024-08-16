A recent BBC Russia report suggested Russian companies have posted job ads on a job portal, seeking workers to build trenches and infrastructure to fend off tank and infantry attacks in Kursk, a border region reportedly facing a major Ukrainian incursion.

Other media organisations in the West quickly picked up on the purported job ads, suggesting that things might not be going smoothly for Moscow in the Kursk region, which is reportedly embattling Ukraine’s surprising incursion.

Shortly after the story was published widely from CNN to Newsweek, Russian job portal Avito removed the ads purportedly posted by various construction companies. The company said it needed to verify whether those ads were posted by legitimate sources and that it was also in touch with the Ministry of Construction and Ministry of Defense. Until the verification was completed, Avito said, such announcements would remain “hidden from the platform”.

But Avito also noted the companies posting trench-digger ads have a clean record and that “their accounts were not previously compromised”, according to Kommersant, a Russian media outlet.

However, prior to the company’s announcement, Kursk Oblast’s local authorities called such ads “fake” saying that they have “enough workers in the region”. In an interview with Fontanka, a Russian media outlet, a Kursk official added “when we are looking for employees, we do it through other channels," denying that such job ads would be posted on public networks like Avito.

The Kursk government statement, whose link can not be accessed anymore, is interesting in its context, which has not denied that there is an ongoing task in the region to build trenches and fortifications against Ukrainian incursion.

But for people living in Russia, there is a concerted effort made by Western media organisations to misrepresent the job ads as Russia’s weakness on the war frontlines.

Mete Doguoglu, a 56-year-old Moscow-based businessman, who runs a construction company, says he doubts other construction companies would post ads for trench-diggers for war purposes.

“It’s a clear gaslighting on part of Western media,” he tells TRT World.

A pro-Russian telegram channel also disputed Western media accounts on trench-digging company ads in the Kursk region, appearing on the Avito bulletin board. “Most of these ‘vacancies’ are opened by Ukrainian Centers for Information and Psychological Operations with the purpose of collecting personal data and spreading panic rumours”, the channel claimed.

According to the BBC report, satellite images showed that Russia is building new defence lines resembling trenches around the Kursk nuclear power plant, a strategic location, which Ukraine aims to claim.

If the clashes in the Kursk region are truly transforming into a full- fledged trench warfare, what does it signify from a military standpoint?

Lessons from Leningrad and Stalingrad

Trench warfare has long been part of military engagements and an army digs trenches to slow or stop advances of hostile forces across areas near its own forces or allies if it is not able to repel enemy units in an immediate sense, according to experts.

“The evacuations of residents from Kursk and also nearby regions like Belgorod, as well as reports of Russia advertising for trench diggers, signals that Moscow is concerned over further Ukrainian advances into its territory,” says Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior director on analytical development and training at New Lines Institute.