TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israeli top diplomat's remarks on Erdogan 'slander' and 'disinformation'
Ismail Haniyeh, "who was martyred in Iran as a result of an Israeli assassination, did not have any savings in Turkish banks as claimed," says Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation.
Israeli top diplomat's remarks on Erdogan 'slander' and 'disinformation'
Tel Aviv's disinformation campaigns, intended to "justify its genocide in Palestine" and manipulate public opinion should not be given credit. / Others
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
August 16, 2024

Tel Aviv's top diplomat Israel Katz has once again targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as the assassinated head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

Addressing Katz's post on X as "slander for disinformation purposes," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "These lies, which aim to divert attention from the genocide taking place in Gaza, will not hinder our support for the Palestinian people."

The Israeli foreign minister claimed that a "conflict erupted" between Erdogan and Haniyeh's sons Abdusselam and Hammam Haniyeh during a meeting last week, when the two "demanded the $3 billion held in Turkish bank accounts under their father's name."

RelatedTurkish President Erdogan hosts Haniyeh's sons after Tehran assassination
RECOMMENDED

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation also addressed the slander.

"Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, who was martyred in Iran as a result of an Israeli assassination, did not have any savings in Turkish banks as claimed," the centre said in a statement, adding that Erdogan received Haniyeh's sons to convey his condolences.

"During the meeting, no such issue was raised, as claimed by the Foreign Minister Katz of Israel," it added, stressing that Tel Aviv's disinformation campaigns, intended to "justify its genocide in Palestine" and manipulate public opinion should not be given credit.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism