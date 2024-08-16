When Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country and sought refuge in India earlier this month, 32-year-old Khale Khan remained oblivious to the political developments in both nations.

Every summer for the past four years, Khan and his family of six, including children, migrate to the Guldhar area of Ghazibad's Uttar Pradesh (UP), in northern India, in search of a decent income.

Each season, the family installs a makeshift tent on a patch of barren land near the railway station and sells rugs, earning about $4.80 a day before returning to their home in Shahjahanpur.

But this summer has been different. On August 9, Khan and three other Muslim families were attacked by a group of about 25 men from the Hindu Rashtra Dal.

The right-wing Hindu organisation, led by Bhupinder Tomar, aka Pinky Chaudhary, falsely accused the family of being Bangladeshi Muslims. The men asked Khan his name, and as he responded, they began beating him with sticks and rods.

Widespread attacks

This incident is not an isolated one. Following reports of anti-Hindu attacks in Bangladesh, right-wing Hindu mobs in various Indian states began targeting Indian Muslim families, falsely accusing them of being Bangladeshi or simply attacking them because of their faith.

These mobs beat them, vandalised their properties, and issued death threats if they did not leave where they were staying or working as vendors.

One eyewitness who said he was too afraid to intervene to help the Khan family spoke to TRT World.

They run to save their lives and we have no idea about their whereabouts. What was their fault?

"It was horrifying to see them being beaten mercilessly. We felt helpless and heartbroken, seeing them pleading for mercy. We couldn't understand why they were being attacked until they started hurling slurs and calling them Bangladeshis," Deepak Singh, 27, said.

According to Singh, an angry mob vandalised tents, burned down all belongings and delivered death threats to families who wouldn't leave the area. "They run to save their lives and we have no idea about their whereabouts. What was their fault?" Singh wondered.

Inciting violence

Prior to attacking Muslim families, Chaudhary, who has a violent criminal record, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government. He demanded India take action against alleged atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Later, he and his associates began their assault on Khan. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the UP Police, the victims are Indian citizens from Shahjahanpur area, not Bangladeshis as Chaudhary claimed.

The police have arrested Chaudhary and one other person in connection with the case, and are currently searching for the remaining suspects.

Accusations of having ties to Bangladesh is the latest excuse being used to hurt India's Muslim community.

This group has been facing attacks and lynchings from right-wing Hindu groups since 2014, when the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assumed power.

Hindu vigilante mobs have lynched Muslims on suspicious of cow trading and running small food businesses. Additionally, multiple petitions have been filed by rights groups against mosques, demanding their conversion into Hindu temples.

With support from mainstream media, these groups have successfully propagated anti-Islam narratives such as falsely accusing Muslims of enticing Hindu women into relationships and marriages.

Muslims as outsiders

Although the BJP government has denied that Muslim minorities are mistreated in India, the reality for Muslims on the ground shows a different picture.