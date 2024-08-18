By the time the Democratic National Convention (DNC) opens in Chicago on August 19, the Jewish state of Israel will be 319 days into its campaign of open genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The United States government is the biggest sponsor of this genocide, and it has financially, politically and militarily supported the occupation of Palestine since 1948.

Those of us in the belly of the US imperialist beast have a responsibility to stand up against our genocidal government, which is why tens of thousands of us will be marching on the DNC to demand an end to all US aid to Israel.

US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris' administration has gifted Israel at least $15 billion in military and financial aid since October 7. While millions of people in the US do not have adequate food, housing, education or healthcare, the government prioritises paying for bombs to massacre Palestinians.

Why we march

Last year, as soon as the locations of the Democratic and Republican national conventions were announced, several organisations formed coalitions to march on both of them.

These have grown thanks to more than a year of consistent outreach and buildup. The RNC took place in Milwaukee last month, on July 15, and was met by over 3,500 protesters from all over the country and across various movements for liberation.

These people showed up in spite of threats of right-wing violence in response to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump two days earlier.

Due to the Democratic Party being in the driver's seat during the ongoing US-backed genocide in Gaza, we are expecting tens of thousands more people to march on the DNC in Chicago this week.

The Coalition to March on the DNC consists of over 200 organisations, thousands of people of diverse backgrounds united in solidarity with the Palestinian liberation struggle, and opposition to US support for Israel.

We are united in understanding the connections between our struggles and the Palestinian struggle. Nelson Mandela said "our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians," and he meant it literally.

Here's a simple example: Police in the US are often trained by Israeli soldiers in repressive tactics. Since 2001, thousands of officers from local, state, and federal agencies have learned surveillance and crowd control methods from Israel under the guise of "counter-terrorism."

US imperialism is a global system, and each crime it commits on oppressed people anywhere allows it to inflict greater injustice on oppressed people everywhere.

The global connections between oppressors also create space for solidarity among the oppressed.

When Black people in Ferguson protested the murder of Michael Brown in 2014, Palestinians were able to give advice on how to deal with tear gas, because they had faced the same US-manufactured tear gas while protesting in Gaza.

Broken promises

The Democratic Party relies on the votes of working and oppressed people to win elections, yet they routinely break promises made to those communities once they get in power.

Biden and Harris won the 2020 election largely due to the momentum of the George Floyd uprising, but their lip service to police reform has not stopped police from killing over a thousand people every year since 2020.

Meanwhile, several Democratic administrations failed to codify Roe v Wade into law, so there was no defence against the conservative Supreme Court's decision to revoke women's reproductive rights in 2022.