WORLD
2 MIN READ
How did dinosaurs go extinct? New study reveals twist
A new study suggests that the Chicxulub impact crater, which played a key role in the extinction of the dinosaurs, was caused by a carbon-rich "C-type" asteroid.
How did dinosaurs go extinct? New study reveals twist
The Chicxulub crater, located off Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, is one of the largest impact craters on Earth, measuring 200 kilometres (120 miles) in diameter and 20 kilometres (12 miles) in depth. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
August 16, 2024

A new study suggests that the Chicxulub impact crater, which contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs, was caused by a carbon-rich "C-type" asteroid.

The Chicxulub crater, located off Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, is one of the largest impact craters on Earth, measuring 200 kilometres (120 miles) in diameter and 20 kilometres (12 miles) in depth.

It is believed to have been created by an asteroid about 10 kilometres (6 miles) wide.

C-type asteroids, rich in carbon and believed to have formed in the outer regions of the early solar system, can now be found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

These asteroids were scattered when Jupiter migrated early in the solar system's history.

RelatedFloods uncover 'well-preserved' dinosaur fossil in southern Brazil

Metal's presence

RECOMMENDED

Researchers from the University of Cologne, including co-author Mario Fischer-Godde, analysed the layer of material deposited globally after the impact 66 million years ago.

They focused on ruthenium, a rare metal on Earth, to identify the asteroid's composition.

Samples from Denmark, Italy, and Spain all showed the same ruthenium signature, confirming the metal's extraterrestrial origin and ruling out theories that volcanic eruptions contributed to the metal's presence.

"The ruthenium in this layer is almost entirely from the asteroid," Fischer-Godde said.

Craig Walton of the University of Cambridge, not involved in the study, found the research promising but noted that it's still uncertain whether the impactor was an asteroid or comet.

“This research provides valuable insights into the objects that have dramatically shaped Earth’s history,” Walton said.

Related'Barry' the Dinosaur to go under the hammer in rare Paris auction
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism