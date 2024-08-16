Türkiye's Communications Directorate has announced that air and land operations are ongoing to combat forest fires in the Aegean province of Izmir, as the country continues its fight against wildfires nationwide.

"In addition to forest teams, work continues uninterruptedly through AFAD, police, gendarmerie, fire department and municipalities," with additional support from the Ministry of National Defence, the directorate reported late on Friday.

The fires remain uncontrolled due to strong winds, but containment efforts are ongoing with five planes, 15 helicopters, 46 water trucks, 10 water supply units, four dozers, and four ground teams.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban reassured that the intensity of the fire has significantly decreased in the Karsiyaka area.

In northwestern Canakkale province, a fire was brought under control this morning. Meanwhile, efforts to contain a significant fire in Bolu province are ongoing, with 11 helicopters, 118 ground vehicles, and 601 personnel involved in the operations.

There have been no casualties or injuries reported so far.

No threat to residential areas

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said there a forest fire in Türkiye's western Izmir province is not threatening residential areas.