Hamas: Gaza ceasefire talks fail to uphold July 2 agreement
Palestinian source tells Anadolu Agency new proposal discussed in Doha did not address status of Netzarim Crossing and Philadelphi Corridor.
The Hamas official said the information relayed to Hamas leadership from the Doha meetings did not include adherence to the prior agreement. / Others
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2024

A senior Hamas official said that the outcome of the latest Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar’s capital Doha “does not include commitment to what was previously agreed upon on July 2," based on US President Joe Biden's proposal.

Hamas had refused to participate in the talks, demanding that Tel Aviv adhere to the agreements it made in July based on a proposal supported by Biden two months prior, according to Israeli media.

The Hamas official, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu Agency on Friday the information relayed to Hamas leadership from the Doha meetings did not include adherence to the prior agreement.

Another well-placed Palestinian source told Anadolu that the new proposal discussed in Doha did not address the status of the Netzarim Crossing or the Philadelphi Corridor.

The source, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “So far there is only a verbal American pledge to pressure Israel regarding Netzarim, while the Philadelphi axis file will be discussed next week in Cairo.”

Earlier, US, Egypt and Qatar announced in a joint statement that they have presented Israel and Hamas with what they called a "bridging proposal" to further narrow "remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the (a ceasefire in Gaza) deal."

The statement described the discussions, which took place over two days in Doha, as “serious and constructive,” adding that they “were conducted in a positive atmosphere.”

More talks in Cairo

The mediators did not provide details of the new proposal but said that it is “consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden on May 31, 2024 and (UN) Security Council Resolution No. 2735.”

The joint statement further said that technical teams from Egypt, Qatar, and the US will “work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees.”

It also mentioned that senior officials from the three countries will “reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today.”

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since then, an ongoing Israeli offensive against Gaza has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

