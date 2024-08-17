TÜRKİYE
Dozens of wildfires across Türkiye under control: minister
Current situation does not warrant an international call for assistance, says Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli.
As the morning light appeared, aerial firefighting efforts were resumed, with teams on the ground continuing to combat the blaze despite challenging conditions. / Photo: AA / AA
August 17, 2024

The intensity of the forest fire in Türkiye's western Izmir province has been reduced, and there is no immediate threat to the city, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli has said.

Referring to the ongoing firefighting efforts, Yumakli said on Saturday that 69 of the wildfires across Türkiye have been brought under control, while six remain active.

Speaking to reporters in Izmir, he emphasised that the current situation does not warrant an international call for assistance. Both fires in Izmir's Karsiyaka district originated in forested areas, and were likely caused by a campfire by three picnickers, he said.

Despite the region experiencing unpredictable winds, Yumakli expressed relief that no lives have been lost in any of the fires.

He called for continued caution over the coming days, highlighting that the high-alert period will remain in effect until mid-September.

"We are in a critical period and must remain vigilant until Sunday. Our teams will respond day and night to any incidents," Yumakli said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that a total of 131 agricultural and forest fires have occurred across the country in the past week.

As part of ongoing safety measures, 3,971 people have been evacuated to secure areas, including 1,430 from Izmir, 1,475 from Manisa, 516 from Bolu, and 550 from Aydin, AFAD said on X.

Aerial interventions

Earlier on Saturday, Firefighters in Izmir’s Karsiyaka district have resumed aerial interventions as strong winds exacerbate the forest fire that has led to widespread evacuations and destruction in western Türkiye over the past two days.

The wildfire, which began in the area of Yamanlar Karatepe in the Karsikaya district, has intensified, forcing the evacuation of three neighbourhoods and threatening both residential and industrial areas.

As the morning light appeared, aerial firefighting efforts were resumed, with teams on the ground continuing to combat the blaze despite challenging conditions.

The fire has already destroyed 16 homes and forced the evacuation of 87 houses and 45 businesses. An animal shelter was also evacuated as the fire spread, and smoke from the burning forests has affected multiple parts of the city, including the Bayrakli and Cigli districts.

Emergency responders, including forest teams, local municipalities, police, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and gendarmerie personnel, are working together with heavy machinery and specialised equipment to control the fire.

