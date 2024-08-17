Venezuela's opposition and regime supporters will vie for the streets of Caracas in rival demonstrations amid a political crisis sparked by the election victory claimed by incumbent Nicolas Maduro but widely rejected at home and abroad.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has called demonstrations for more than 300 cities in Venezuela and abroad for Saturday, what she called a "Protest for the Truth."

On Friday, she urged supporters to "keep up the fight."

Anti-Maduro protests have claimed 25 lives so far, with nearly 200 injured and more than 2,400 arrested since the July 28 vote that both the president and opposition say they had won.

Machado, who had her presidential candidacy blocked by institutions loyal to Maduro, will be at the Caracas march despite having been largely in hiding since election day.

Maduro had called for Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who replaced her on the ballot, to be arrested. He accuses them of seeking to foment a "coup d'etat."

Venezuela's CNE electoral council proclaimed Maduro the winner of a third six-year term until 2031, giving him 52 percent of votes cast on July 28 but without providing a detailed breakdown of the results.

The opposition says polling station-level results show Gonzalez Urrutia took more than two-thirds of the vote.

'Lies, repression, violence'

Maduro's victory claim has been rejected by the United States, European Union and several Latin American countries.

Machado called in a live Instagram broadcast Friday for people to "keep up the fight" and stand strong against Maduro's strategy of "demoralization" through "lies, repression, violence."

Neighbors Colombia and Brazil on Thursday called for fresh elections in Venezuela, but Machado said this would show "a lack of respect" for the popular will already expressed on July 28.