Hurricane Ernesto lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and strong winds, leaving much of the British Atlantic Ocean territory without power as it landed, with meteorologists warning of a dangerous storm surge and floods.

The cyclone, which hit Puerto Rico earlier this week, was over the archipelago after making landfall at 0830 GMT on Saturday packing maximum sustained winds of 137 kilometers per hour, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding on Bermuda in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the NHC warned.

Ernesto was expected to dump 150 to 225 millimeters of rain on Bermuda.

"This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas on the island," the NHC said.

"This storm is the real deal"

The storm had left nearly 26,000 customers without electricity, Bermuda's power firm Belco reported, or more than 70 percent of its customers on the island with a population of 64,000.