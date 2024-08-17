"Friends" actor Matthew Perry's tragic death has highlighted the secretive and toxic relationship that has long existed between troubled celebrities and the doctors who service their addictions.

Perry, who had a long history of substance abuse, was found dead in the hot tub of his luxury Los Angeles home last year with extremely high levels of ketamine in his system.

Federal drug officials said the star had become addicted while seeking treatment for depression and "turned to unscrupulous doctors" when legal sources refused to increase his dosage.

"Instead of 'do no harm,' they did harm so that they could make more money," Anne Milgram of the Drug Enforcement Administration told a press conference this week.

The allegations against doctors Salvador Plasencia, who has pleaded not guilty, and Mark Chavez, who agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, appear eerily reminiscent of other celebrity cases.

For instance, Michael Jackson's doctor Conrad Murray was convicted in 2011 of involuntary manslaughter for administering a lethal dose of a powerful surgical anasthetic to the megastar.

The deaths of pop icons from Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe to Prince and Tom Petty have all been linked to the fatal consumption of controlled substances obtained from medical professionals.

"The rules go out the window with famous people, and it constantly leads to tragedy," said Harry Nelson, a prominent Los Angeles-based healthcare attorney. "It's crazy."

'A trap'

Financial gain is often a key motive.

Plasencia is alleged to have sold vials worth $12 for up to $2,000 to Perry, even messaging Chavez "I wonder how much this moron will pay... Lets [sic] find out."

But Nelson, who has been personally involved in more than a dozen "front-page, headline-news tragedies" involving famous actors, rock stars and athletes, said the full picture is often more complicated.

Celebrities have a genuine need for privacy. Going to a doctor for a prescription, followed by a pharmacy to collect the drugs, is not feasible for troubled A-listers who are frequently hounded by paparazzi.

Yet doctors can quickly become awed by the "romance and excitement" of proximity to world-famous stars, who are likely to display a higher "sense of entitlement" regarding their treatment demands than typical patients.

In order to "stay in the good graces of that person and continue to have this privileged role," doctors can end up rationalising: "I'm gonna do what that person wants, even if it's against better judgment," said Nelson.