Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation with a history of deep ties with Türkiye, has offered its support in battling the ongoing wildfires that erupted around the country.

In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Ilham Aliyev conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery and expressed readiness to assist, including the deployment of a firefighting aircraft.

The conversation also covered bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement from the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications.

Erdogan expressed his gratitude for the support, emphasising the deepening bond between the two nations during difficult times.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a statement on X following the phone call, also expressed the nation's thanks to Azerbaijan for its valuable support.