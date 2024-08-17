TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan pledges support to Türkiye amid wildfires
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses solidarity with Türkiye in phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Azerbaijan pledges support to Türkiye amid wildfires
Azerbaijan has been a devoted supporter of Türkiye, previously aiding in search and rescue, as well as rebuilding efforts, when magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023 / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
August 17, 2024

Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation with a history of deep ties with Türkiye, has offered its support in battling the ongoing wildfires that erupted around the country.

In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Ilham Aliyev conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery and expressed readiness to assist, including the deployment of a firefighting aircraft.

The conversation also covered bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement from the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications.

Erdogan expressed his gratitude for the support, emphasising the deepening bond between the two nations during difficult times.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a statement on X following the phone call, also expressed the nation's thanks to Azerbaijan for its valuable support.

RelatedDozens of wildfires across Türkiye under control: minister
RECOMMENDED

Fires under control

Türkiye has been fighting over 70 wildfires across the country, 69 of which have been brought under control, while six remain active.

Latest reports from Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli indicated that the intensity of the forest fire in Türkiye's western Izmir province had been reduced, with no immediate threat to the city.

Speaking to reporters in Izmir, he reassured that the current situation does not warrant an international call for assistance.

Azerbaijan has been a devoted supporter of Türkiye, previously aiding in search and rescue, as well as rebuilding efforts, when magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023, claiming the lives of over 53,000 people.

“Just as Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in good times and in sad times, we always stand by Türkiye and will continue to do so. Because we are one nation, two states,” Aliyev said earlier this year, ahead of the first anniversary of the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Putin hails progress in Syria during Moscow talks with al Sharaa
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support