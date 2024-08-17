A magnitude 7.0 earthquake has struck off the coast of Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the regional earthquake monitoring service.

The local Emergencies Ministry said on Sunday tremors were felt along the coast, including in the region's capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

"Operational teams of rescuers and firefighters are inspecting buildings," the regional branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry in the Kamchatka region said on Telegram.

The earthquake struck at a depth of nearly 50 kilometres just after 7:00 am local time, some 90 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Aftershocks