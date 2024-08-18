WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twin explosions in Somalia's capital leave multiple killed
An official says at least eight were killed in the attack directed at a tea shop during a busy time.
Twin explosions in Somalia's capital leave multiple killed
Al Shabab has stepped up attacks since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the terrorist group./ Photo: TRT World. / Others
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 18, 2024

At least eight people have been killed and several others wounded in twin explosions in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an official said.

Mohamud Ahmed, a police officer in Mogadishu who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone, said that the attack on Saturday targeted a tea shop in the Daynile district.

"The tea shop was busy at the time of the explosions. We believe a bomb to have been planted inside the tea shop," he said.

Ahmed said the shop was frequented by locals and some security forces operating in the area, but he neither confirmed nor denied if security personnel were among the victims.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

RelatedTürkiye condemns deadly terrorist attack in Somalia
RECOMMENDED

Al Shabab terror

At least 12 people were killed when a vehicle carrying soldiers hit a landmine in South West state on Friday.

On August 3, at least 37 were killed after a gun attack on a popular beach in the Somali capital.

Since 2007, the Al Shabab terror group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) — a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

Al Shabab has stepped up attacks since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the terrorist group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Putin hails progress in Syria during Moscow talks with al Sharaa
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support