Ukrainian forces have said they thwarted a Russian missile attack on the capital Kiev where air raid sirens sounded before dawn.

"This is the third ballistic missile attack on the capital in August with a clear interval of six days between each attack," the Kiev City Military Administration posted on Telegram after the early morning barrage on Sunday.

Simultaneous to the missile attack, drones were spotted heading to Kiev.

"All enemy drones were destroyed far outside the city," it added.

No damage or casualties were reported from the attack, which the administration said had "most likely used North Korean ballistic missiles of the KN-23 type".

The United States and Seoul have accused North Korea of providing ammunition and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Kiev has repeatedly called for its allies in the West to provide more air-defence systems.