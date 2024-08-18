US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has left on a mission to the Middle East to push ahead with a Gaza ceasefire deal. At the same time, a senior Hamas official has dismissed "American diktats" in negotiations.

The top US diplomat, who is on his ninth trip to the Middle East since October 7, will fly to Tel Aviv ahead of expected meetings with the Israeli leadership.

He has routinely visited Arab states on previous trips, but no further stops were immediately announced.

However, Hamas political bureau member Sami Abu Zuhri undercut the cautious optimism, saying that signs of progress after two days of talks in Doha were "an illusion".

"We are not facing a deal or real negotiations, but rather the imposing of American diktats," he said.

Blinken flew out of Andrews Air Force Base on Saturday after two days of ceasefire talks urged by President Joe Biden brokered with Egypt and Qatar wrapped up in the Qatari capital Doha.

US officials said they made progress and offered a proposal to bridge gaps between Israel and Hamas, with talks to resume later in the coming week in Cairo.

Biden said that "we are closer than we have ever been" to a deal, with a US official saying the process was not in its "end game."

The official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, said that the diplomats were setting up an "implementation cell" so they can quickly move ahead on the deal if it is completed.