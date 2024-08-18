WORLD
US, Japan, South Korea vow 'collective security' in Indo-Pacific
The joint statement has come ahead of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise and marks the progress and cooperation since their Camp David summit a year ago.
US, Japan, South Korea renew resolve to keep stability in Indo-Pacific.  / Photo: AFP archive / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2024

The leaders of the US, Japan, and South Korea have renewed their resolve to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, recognising efforts to disrupt North Korea's "funding of weapons of mass destruction programs."

US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a joint statement on Sunday, celebrating the progress in a three-way cooperation since their Camp David summit a year ago, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The joint statement came ahead of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise between South Korea and the US, slated to begin Monday.

"We are working together to achieve our shared goals of advancing security and prosperity for the region and the world," the statement said.

"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations, and threats affecting our collective interests and security," it added.

Highlighting key accomplishments in security areas, including the launch of the trilateral multi-domain exercise Freedom Edge in June and the signing of a new Trilateral Security Cooperation Framework last month, the three leaders also recognized the efforts of a trilateral working group in disrupting North Korea's "funding of weapons of mass destruction programs through cybercrime and other illicit means."

"We are resolved to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, remain aligned in our shared vision, and stand ready to meet the world's greatest challenges," the statement said.

"We hold an unshakeable belief that cooperation between Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States is indispensable for meeting today's challenges and will set the stage for a prosperous future," it went on to say.

